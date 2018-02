Feb 4 (Reuters) - Avic Capital Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS UNIT TO SET UP JOINT VENTURE ON RUSSIAN HELICOPTER DEVELOPMENT

* SAYS TO SCRAP PLAN TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO BRING IN STRATEGIC INVESTORS TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY UP TO 11 BILLION YUAN ($1.75 billion) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BTu6vZ; bit.ly/2FF59H5; bit.ly/2nHbaLS Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2984 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)