Dec 11 (Reuters) - Avic International Holdings Ltd :

* AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS -‍UPDATES ON PROPOSED SPIN-OFF & SEPARATE LISTING OF SHENNAN CIRCUITS ON SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE

* AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS -‍FINAL OFFER PRICE FOR PROPOSED A SHARE LISTING IS RMB19.3; GROSS PROCEEDS RAISED FROM OFFERING IS RMB1.35 BILLION

* AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS -A SHARES OF SHENNAN CIRCUITS WILL BE LISTED ON SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE ON 13 DECEMBER 2017