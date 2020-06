June 23 (Reuters) - Avicanna Inc:

* AVICANNA ANNOUNCES CO-DEVELOPMENT OF A CANNABINOID-BASED FORMULATION FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 RELATED LUNG INFLAMMATION WITH SUPPORT FROM THE MITACS ACCELERATE PROGRAM

* AVICANNA - CO, DR. CHRISTINE ALLEN'S RESEARCH GROUP WILL FAST-TRACK DEVELOPMENT OF ADVANCED PHARMACEUTICAL FORMULATION OF CANNABINOIDS