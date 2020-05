BRIEF-Avicanna Enters Into A Multi-Faceted Strategic Manufacturing Agreement With Medipharm Labs

May 14 (Reuters) - Avicanna Inc:

* AVICANNA SIGNS WIDE-RANGING STRATEGIC MANUFACTURING AND IP LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH WORLD-CLASS CANADIAN MANUFACTURER MEDIPHARM LABS

* AVICANNA INC - ENTERED INTO A MULTI-FACETED STRATEGIC MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH MEDIPHARM LABS CORP

* AVICANNA INC - PARTNERSHIP PROVIDES AVICANNA WITH A COMMERCIAL PATHWAY TO CANADIAN AND INTERNATIONAL SALES

* AVICANNA INC - PARTNERSHIP PROVIDES CO WITH PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING OF ITS PRODUCTS DESTINED FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT WITH ITS CANADIAN PARTNERS

* AVICANNA - WILL GRANT MEDIPHARM LABS LICENSE TO USE CO'S PROPRIETARY FORMULATIONS TO DEVELOP ADDITIONAL MEDIPHARM LABS & WHITE LABEL BRANDED PRODUCTS