April 16 (Reuters) - Avicanna Inc:

* AVICANNA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* AVICANNA INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.33

* AVICANNA INC - OFFICES HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED AS TEAM MEMBERS WORK FROM HOME IN SANTA MARTA, BOGOTA, TORONTO, LONDON AND BERLIN