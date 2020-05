BRIEF-Avicanna Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.12

May 26 (Reuters) - Avicanna Inc:

* AVICANNA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* AVICANNA INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* AVICANNA - SUBSEQUENT TO QUARTER END, CLOSED STRATEGIC NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR $2.56 MILLION, ISSUING 3,200,000 UNITS AT $0.80 PER UNIT

* AVICANNA INC - EXPECTING REVENUES TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE THROUGH FISCAL 2020 PUTTING IT IN POSITION TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW BY END OF 2020

* AVICANNA INC - REDUCED ITS HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 70 PERSONS IN QUARTER, WHICH REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 30% OF OVERALL GLOBAL HEADCOUNT

* AVICANNA INC - MANAGEMENT REDUCED THEIR PAY BY APPROXIMATELY 30% IN AN EFFORT TO CONSERVE CASH AND RESOURCES