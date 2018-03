March 15 (Reuters) - Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd :

* ENTERED JV AGREEMENT WITH ELECTRONICS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, AVIONICS SYSTEMS, AVICLUB HOLDING AND OTHERS

* ‍REGISTERED CAPITAL OF AVIC ATM SYSTEM TO BE RMB600 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY AGREED TO MAKE A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION OF RMB198 MILLION IN CASH​

* ‍CO'S CONTRIBUTION OF RMB198 MILLION REPRESENTS 33 PERCENT STAKE IN JV ​