Dec 27 (Reuters) - AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 69.30% OF EQUITY INTEREST OF AVIC RENEWABLE ENERGY BY AVIC PLANNING

* ‍DEAL FOR CONSIDERATION OF RMB413.6 MILLION​

* AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY TO SELL TO AVIC PLANNING 69.30% OF EQUITY INTEREST IN AVIC RENEWABLE ENERGY