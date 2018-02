Feb 26 (Reuters) - Avid Bioservices Inc:

* AVID BIOSERVICES - PAUL LYTLE TO RESIGN AS CFO

* AVID BIOSERVICES INC - ‍ SEARCH FOR LYTLE'S REPLACEMENT HAS BEEN INITIATED​