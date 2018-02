Feb 23 (Reuters) - Avid Bioservices Inc:

* AVID BIOSERVICES INC SAYS PAUL LYTLE GAVE NOTICE OF HIS VOLUNTARY RESIGNATION AS CFO OF CO - SEC FILING

* AVID BIOSERVICES INC - COMPANY IS INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CFO