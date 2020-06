June 23 (Reuters) - Avid Bioservices Inc:

* AVID BIOSERVICES NAMES NICHOLAS GREEN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* AVID BIOSERVICES - NICHOLAS GREEN WILL SUCCEED RICK HANCOCK WHO HAS SERVED AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO SINCE MAY 2019

* AVID BIOSERVICES - HANCOCK WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON AVID’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: