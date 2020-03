BRIEF-Avid Bioservices Reports Q3 Loss Per Share $0.06

March 10 (Reuters) - Avid Bioservices Inc:

* AVID BIOSERVICES REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2020 AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q3 REVENUE $13.6 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $15.4 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.04 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ADJUSTING FISCAL 2020 PROJECTED REVENUE TO $55 MILLION TO $59 MILLION

* TEMPORARY PRODUCTION INTERRUPTION RESULTED IN LOWER REVENUE AND PROFITS FOR Q3

* ANTICIPATE THAT PRODUCTION INTERRUPTION IMPACT WILL BE CONTAINED TO FISCAL 2020