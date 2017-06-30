FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Avid provides update on Jetsen Equity Investment commercial alliance underway following successful launch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Avid provides update on Jetsen Equity Investment commercial alliance underway following successful launch

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc

* Avid provides update on Jetsen Equity Investment; commercial alliance underway following successful launch

* Avid Technology Inc - ‍avid and jetsen have agreed to amend terms of previously announced securities purchase agreement​

* Avid Technology Inc - outside date when either party is permitted to terminate agreement has been extended

* Avid Technology says jetsen to invest $18.16 million in avid in return for minority stake in co of between 4.5% and 8.9%​

* Avid Technology Inc - ‍transaction is now expected to close in q4 of this year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.