BRIEF-Avid Technology Announces Qtrly Loss Per Common Share $0.02​

March 15 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc:

* AVID TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND ISSUES Q1 AND FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE $107.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $108.5 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT CONTINUED GROWTH OF FREE CASH FLOW IN 2018​

* ‍GREW TOTAL REVENUE BACKLOG TO $536.1 MILLION AS OF END OF 2017, UP 25% FROM $429.3 MILLION YEAR PRIOR​

* QTRLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.02​

* SEES 2018 ‍REVENUE $404 - $434 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 ‍REV $95 - $105 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA $39 - $51 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍FREE CASH FLOW (ANNUAL) $2 - $14 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA $3 - $9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)