BRIEF-Avid Technology Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $0.35

March 9 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc:

* AVID TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.30 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE WAS $15.8 MILLION, UP 53.6% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $116.3 MILLION, UP 3.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* INCLUDING POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 TO OUR BUSINESS AS A VARIABLE IN OUR OUTLOOK

* AVID TECHNOLOGY - REAFFIRMING FY 2020 GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, SUBSCRIPTION & MAINTENANCE REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA, NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $95 MILLION - $105 MILLION

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $95 MILLION - $105 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA