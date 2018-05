May 10 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc:

* AVID TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES Q1 2018 RESULTS AND ISSUES Q2 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 REVENUE $97.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $100.7 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $97 MILLION - $107 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $4 MILLION - $10 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.22