BRIEF-Avid Technology says On May 10, Unit Entered Into Fourth Amendment To Existing Agreement

May 15 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc:

* AVID TECHNOLOGY INC - ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 - SEC FILING

* AVID TECHNOLOGY INC - FOURTH AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF CURRENT TERM LOAN UNDER FINANCING AGREEMENT TO MAY 10, 2023

* AVID TECHNOLOGY INC - AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF TERM LOAN FACILITY FROM $105 MILLION TO $127.5 MILLION

* AVID TECHNOLOGY INC - FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES SCHEDULE FOR REQUIRED REPAYMENTS OF TERM LOAN

* AVID TECHNOLOGY INC - FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO INCREASES AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES COMPANY MAY PURCHASE FROM $15 MILLION TO $40 MILLION