March 19 (Reuters) - Avidian Gold Corp:

* AVIDIAN RESTRUCTURES MANAGEMENT TO CAPITALIZE ON EXPERIENCE OF DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS

* AVIDIAN GOLD - EFFECTIVE MARCH 20, JAMES POLSON, CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF CORP, BEEN APPOINTED AS CEO

* AVIDIAN GOLD- VICTOR BRADLEY CONTINUES AS DIRECTOR AND INTERIM CFO UNTIL REPLACEMENT CFO IS APPOINTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: