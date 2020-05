BRIEF-Avidity Biosciences Files For IPO Of Upto $100 Million

May 22 (Reuters) - Avidity Biosciences Inc:

* AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES INC FILES FOR IPO OF UPTO $100 MILLION - SEC FILING

* AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES INC SAYS APPLIED TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “RNA”

* AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES INC SAYS COWEN, SVB LEERINK, CREDIT SUISSE AND WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES INC SAYS ELI LILLY AND CO BENEFICIALLY OWNED 10.4% OF ORDINARY SHARES PRIOR TO OFFERING

* AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES INC - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING THE SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text: (bit.ly/2Xgq79C)