March 13 (Reuters) - Avillion:

* ‍AVILLION SAYS SIGNED CO-DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH PEARL THERAPEUTICS INC. (PART OF ASTRAZENECA) TO CONDUCT CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF PT027 IN ASTHMA​

* ‍AVILLION SAYS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING PT027 THROUGH A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME, WILL FINANCE PROGRAMME THROUGH TO REGULATORY APPROVAL.​

* ‍AVILLION SAYS NO FINANCIAL TERMS ARE DISCLOSED.​