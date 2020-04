April 29 (Reuters) - Avinger Inc:

* AVINGER INC - ON APRIL 27, ENTERED INTO AN UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH AEGIS CAPITAL CORP

* AVINGER INC - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT CO AGREED TO ISSUE AND SELL 12.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $0.25 PER SHARE