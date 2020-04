BRIEF-Avinger - Revenue In Q1 2020 Is Expected To Be Approximately $2.25 Million, Up 22%

April 15 (Reuters) - Avinger Inc:

* AVINGER - REVENUE IN Q1 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.25 MILLION, UP 22%

* AVINGER - EXPECTS A DECLINE IN OVERALL CASE VOLUME AND SALES OF ITS PRODUCTS TO CONTINUE THROUGH Q2 2020

* AVINGER - IMPLEMENTED SERIES OF COST REDUCTIONS IN Q2, INCLUDING 20% SALARY REDUCTION COMPANY-WIDE

* AVINGER - IMPLEMENTED SERIES OF COST REDUCTIONS IN Q2, INCLUDING REDUCTION IN HOURS WORKED BY MANUFACTURING AND OTHER HOURLY EMPLOYEES

* AVINGER - IMPLEMENTED SERIES OF COST REDUCTIONS IN Q2, INCLUDING DISCRETIONARY SPENDING CUTS ACROSS THE ORGANIZATION

* AVINGER - CONTINUES TO ADVANCE KEY PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS, DOES NOT EXPECT TIMELINES FOR THESE PROGRAMS TO BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* AVINGER - IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, ADDITIONAL PATIENT ENROLLMENT AND SITE INITIATION HAS BEEN PAUSED FOR IMAGE-BTK STUDY