March 21 (Reuters) - Avinger Inc:

* AVINGER INC - ENTERED INTO BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO SETTLE SECURITIES CLASS ACTIONS PENDING AGAINST CO, SEVERAL OF OFFICERS & DIRECTORS​

* AVINGER INC SAYS SETTLEMENT IS FOR A TOTAL OF $5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* AVINGER INC - COMPANY'S TOTAL CONTRIBUTION TO SETTLEMENT FUND WILL BE $1.76 MILLION AND HAS BEEN ACCRUED AS OF Q4 OF 2017