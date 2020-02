BRIEF-Avingtrans Reports HY Pretax Profit 0.3 Mln Stg Vs 0.6 Mln Stg

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Avingtrans PLC:

* AVINGTRANS PLC - HY REVENUE INCREASED BY 15.0% TO £54.8M (2019* H1: £47.7M)

* AVINGTRANS PLC - HY GROSS MARGIN IMPROVED SLIGHTLY TO 25.8% (2019 H1: 25.7%)

* AVINGTRANS PLC - HY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED TO £4.6M (2019 H1: £3.6M)

* AVINGTRANS PLC - HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX REDUCED TO £0.3M (2019 H1 £0.6M)

* AVINGTRANS PLC SAYS INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 7.1% TO 1.5P PER SHARE (2019 H1: 1.4P)

* AVINGTRANS -CORONAVIRUS DISRUPTION MAY HAVE SOME IMPACT ON CHINESE OPERATIONS, BUT, AGAIN, MITIGATING ACTIONS ARE UNDERWAY TO LIMIT ANY MATERIAL RISK