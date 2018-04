April 2 (Reuters) - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd:

* AVINO ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017

* QTRLY REVENUES $8.9 MILLION VERSUS $ 9.1 MILLION

* QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION 319,678 OUNCES VERSUS 419,355 OUNCES

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION 1,472 OUNCES VERSUS 2,581 OUNCES YEAR AGO