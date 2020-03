BRIEF-Avino Responds to COVID-19 Related Market Uncertainty

March 16 (Reuters) - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd:

* AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD - THERE HAS BEEN NO IMPACT ON DAY TO DAY OPERATIONS AT AVINO MINE LOCATED NEAR DURANGO, MEXICO

* AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES - HAS CONTINGENCY PLANS IN PLACE TO MINIMIZE IMPACT OF ANY DISRUPTIONS TO OPERATIONS

* AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES - THERE HAVE BEEN NO BUSINESS RESTRICTIONS IN MEXICO & CO’S CONCENTRATE SHIPMENTS CONTINUE, WITH NO DELAYS

* AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD - WE HAVE HAD NO ONE AT AVINO MINE-SITE TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES - FINANCIAL HEALTH OF CO IS IN GOOD SHAPE AND CO ABLE TO WITHSTAND THE DOWNTURN FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME

* AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD - CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN A DILIGENT APPROACH REGARDING CO'S PLANNED CAPITAL AND OPERATING EXPENDITURES