April 17 (Reuters) - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd:

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 12% TO 2,065 OZ

* SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IN Q1, 2018 INCREASED BY 9% COMPARED TO Q1, 2017

* QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION DECREASED BY 5% TO 970,165 LBS

* QTRLY SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 9% TO 656,699 OZ