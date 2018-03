March 15 (Reuters) - Avio Spa:

* AVIO SAYS 2017 ORDER PORTFOLIO AT END-DEC 952 MILLION EUROS, UP 23 PERCENT VERSUS END-2016

* AVIO SAYS 2017 REVENUES 343.8 MMLN EUROS, UP 18 PERCENT Y/Y

* AVIO SAYS 2017 ADJUSTED. EBITDA 46.5 MILLION EUROS, UP 28 PERCENT Y/Y; NET PROFIT AT 21.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS. 3.1 MILLION EUROS IN 2016

* AVIO SAYS TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.38 EUROS PER SHARE ON 2017 RESULTS