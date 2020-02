BRIEF-Avio Issues Update On Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Avio SpA:

* AVIO SPA- CONCERNING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK CURRENTLY ONGOING, FIRST OF ALL AVIO EXPRESSES ITS SOLIDARITY TO COMMUNITIES AND PEOPLE HIT BY EMERGENCY

* AVIO SPA- ACTIVATED A RANGE OF PROCEDURES AND ACTIONS ORIENTED TO SAFEGUARD HEALTH AND SAFETY OF ITS EMPLOYEES, CLIENTS, AND SUPPLIERS FOR CORONAVIRUS

* AVIO- ALL OPERATIONS AT CO'S FACILITIES, PARTICULARLY IN COLLEFERRO AND FRENCH GUIANA, CONTINUE REGULARLY TO ALLOW ACHIEVEMENT OF OPERATING OBJECTIVES