May 14 (Reuters) - Avio SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 80.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 82.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 7.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FACILITIES DID NOT FACE ANY SHUT-DOWN DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* AVIO CEO SAYS READY TO PERFORM LAUNCHES IN SCHEDULE TO FULFIL MARKET EXPECTATIONS