BRIEF-Avio Says Centre Spatial Guyanais Temporarily Suspends Launch Activities in Kourou Base

March 16 (Reuters) - Avio SpA:

* HAS IMPLEMENTED A SERIES OF MEASURES TO COMBAT COVID-19 IN THE PRODUCTION SITES IN APPLICATION OF THE LEGISLATION IN FORCE

* CSG (CENTER SPATIAL GUYANAIS) TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PREPARATION OF NEXT LAUNCHES FROM BASE OF KOUROU, IN IMPLEMENTATION OF COMMUNICATIONS FROM FRENCH GOVERNMENT AIMED AT COMBATING COVID-19

* REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH TRADE UNIONS WHICH INCLUDES HIGHEST POSSIBLE LEVEL OF SMART WORKING FOR ACTIVITIES POSSIBLE TO BE PERFORMED FROM HOME OR REMOTELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)