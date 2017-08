July 24 (Reuters) - AVIOR CAPITAL MARKETS (PTY) LTD

* AVIOR CAPITAL MARKETS (PTY) - AVIOR HOLDINGS' EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2017 WILL REFLECT A DECREASE OF BETWEEN 30% AND 40%

* AVIOR HOLDINGS' HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 30 APRIL 2017, WILL REFLECT DECREASE OF BETWEEN 10% AND 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)