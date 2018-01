Jan 31 (Reuters) - Avior Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd:

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) DOWN 47%​

* ‍HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX DOWN 14%​

* HY ‍HEPS DECLINED BY 47% TO 7.91 CENTS​

* ‍GROUP‘S HY REVENUE INCREASED MARGINALLY BY 0.1% PERIOD-ON-PERIOD TO R100.5 MILLION​

* HY ‍REVENUE FROM GROUP‘S SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS DECLINED BY 0.09% PERIOD-ON-PERIOD TO R84.1 MILLION​

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM GROUP'S UK OPERATIONS GREW BY 1% PERIOD-ON-PERIOD TO R17.6 MILLION​