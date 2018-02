BRIEF-Aviragen And Vaxart Amend Terms Of Merger Agreement To Increase The Value For Aviragen Stockholders

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc:

* AVIRAGEN AND VAXART AMEND TERMS OF MERGER AGREEMENT TO INCREASE THE VALUE FOR AVIRAGEN STOCKHOLDERS

* AVIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - AVIRAGEN STOCKHOLDERS WOULD NOW OWN 49% OF COMBINED COMPANY, UP FROM 40% UNDER PREVIOUS AGREEMENT

* AVIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - AMENDED AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES

* AVIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - AVIRAGEN BOARD RECOMMENDS AVIRAGEN STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR MERGER AT SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON FEBRUARY 9, 2018

* AVIRAGEN THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍INTENDS TO RECONVENE SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER ON FEB 9, 2018 AT 12:00 PM EST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: