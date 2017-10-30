FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart enter into merger agreement
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart enter into merger agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen Therapeutics and Vaxart enter into merger agreement

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍merger will result in a combined company vaxart inc​

* Aviragen-‍exchange ratio in deal determined by assigning $60 million in value to Aviragen for financial & clinical assets & $90 million in value for Vaxart’s assets​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍shares of combined are expected to continue trading on Nasdaq under proposed ticker symbol “VXRT”​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍Aviragen will reduce its workforce by six to a total of 10 full-time employees​

* Aviragen- ‍on pro forma basis, Vaxart securityholders will own about 60% of combined co, Aviragen securityholders will own about 40% of combined co​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍transaction has been approved by board of directors of both companies​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍shares of combined are expected to continue trading on Nasdaq under proposed ticker symbol VXRT​

* Aviragen-‍Vaxart will be announcing positive results from co’s phase 1b open-label, dose-ranging study assessing safety, immunogenicity of VXA-G1.1-NN​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍VXA-G1.1-NN met both primary and secondary endpoints for safety and immunogenicity in clinical trial​

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - ‍phase 2 norovirus challenge study is expected to begin in second half of 2018 for VXA-G1.1-NN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.