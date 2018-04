April 30 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc:

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP BRINGS CONNECTED CARS TO EUROPE WITH GROUPE PSA PARTNERSHIP

* AVIS BUDGET - ADDITION OF 6,000 PEUGEOT, CITROËN & DS VEHICLES TO CONNECTED CAR RENTAL FLEET IN EUROPE, WITH EXTRA 5,000 CARS EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - EXPECTS ALL OF ITS PEUGEOT, CITROËN AND DS VEHICLES TO BE CONNECTED BY 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: