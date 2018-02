Feb 15 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc:

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP COMMENTS ON SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’S NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS

* ‍“WE ARE DISAPPOINTED THAT WE WILL BE ENGAGED IN A COSTLY AND DISTRACTING PROXY FIGHT”​

‍CONFIRMED HAS RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE 5 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD