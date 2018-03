BRIEF-Avis Budget Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials

March 21 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc:

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - ‍COMPANY SAID THAT ITS PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS INCLUDES TWO NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES, FRANCIS SHAMMO AND GLENN LURIE​

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP-SAID THAT HAS INCLUDED ON ITS SLATE 3 NOMINEES PROPOSED BY SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, SANOKE VISWANATHAN, JAGDEEP PAHWA, CARL SPARKS​

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP-‍FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS WITH SECURITIES, EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: