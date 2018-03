March 12 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc:

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP MOVES CLOSER TO A FULLY CONNECTED FLEET WITH NEW TOYOTA PARTNERSHIP

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP - ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR DEAL THAT WILL ADD 10,000 TOYOTA VEHICLES TO AVIS CAR RENTAL'S EXPANDING FLEET OF CONNECTED VEHICLES