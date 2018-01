BRIEF-Avis Budget Group Sees FY 2017 Revenue About $8.85 Billion

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc:

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $8.85 BILLION

* - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $730 MILLION TO $740 MILLION FOR FULL-YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* AVIS BUDGET GROUP - EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO FACE CERTAIN ONGOING HEADWINDS IN 2018, INCLUDING INCREMENTAL IMPACT OF RISING INTEREST RATES & OTHER ITEMS

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $8.80 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

- COMPANY'S FINANCIAL PLANNING AND BUDGETING PROCESS FOR FISCAL 2018 IS STILL UNDERWAY