BRIEF-Avis Budget To Continue To Expand Operations With Waymo

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc:

* “WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND OUR OPERATIONS WITH WAYMO” - CONF CALL‍​

* TALKING TO OTHER MOBILITY SOLUTION PROVIDERS, SEE SOME OF THOSE UNFOLD AS WELL OVER 2018 AND INTO 2019 - CONF CALL‍​

* SEES ABOUT $20 BILLION HIGHER VEHICLE INTEREST EXPENSE IN 2018, PARTLY RESULTING FROM RISING U.S. INTEREST RATES

* COST HEADWINDS IN 2018 WILL BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGH UTILIZATION - CONF CALL

* WE'RE NOT LOSING SHARE IN CORPORATE BUSINESS, WE ARE STARTING TO SEE MORE LEISURE BUSINESS COMING THROUGH