Nov 27 (Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co:

* AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS TO ACQUIRE EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ SUBSIDIARY UNITED BIOSOURCE

* EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO - ‍AVISTA SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE UNITED BIOSOURCE, A SUBSIDIARY OF CO