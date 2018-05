BRIEF-Avista Corp Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.83

May 2 (Reuters) - Avista Corp:

* AVISTA CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* AVISTA CORP - INITIATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $1.90 TO $2.10 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING ACQUISITION COSTS

* AVISTA CORP - EXPECT ACQUISITION COSTS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.80 TO $0.85 PER DILUTED SHARE IN 2018

* AVISTA CORP - EXPECT AVISTA UTILITIES TO CONTRIBUTE IN THE RANGE OF $1.89 TO $2.03 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018, EXCLUDING ACQUISITION COSTS

* AVISTA CORP - QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $409. 4 MILLION VERSUS $436.5 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2w0CBaW) Further company coverage: