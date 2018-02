Feb 21 (Reuters) - Avista Corp:

* AVISTA CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42‍​

* AVISTA CORP - Q4 OPERATING REVENUES $397.9 MILLION VERSUS $402.1 MILLION

* AVISTA CORP - EXPECT AVISTA UTILITIES’ CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $405 MILLION FOR 2018‍​

* AVISTA - FOR 2018 AND FORWARD OPERATING CASH FLOWS, DUE TO FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW CHANGES, EXPECT OPERATING CASH FLOWS TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED Source text : (bit.ly/2CyRNKw) Further company coverage: