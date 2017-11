Nov 22 (Reuters) - Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp :

* Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition - ‍on Nov 22, AHPAC, merger sub, newco, shareholder representative & Envigo entered into amendment to agreement​

* Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition says ‍amendment amends termination date from Jan 31, 2018 to March 31, 2018 - SEC filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zgXjQX) Further company coverage: