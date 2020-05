BRIEF-Avista Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.72

May 8 (Reuters) - Avista Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* “THE COVID-19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC IS CURRENTLY IMPACTING ALL ASPECTS OF OUR BUSINESS, AS WELL AS THE GLOBAL, NATIONAL AND LOCAL ECONOMIES”

* SEES FY CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS OF $1.75 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $377.2 MILLION VERSUS $377.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65, REVENUE VIEW $412.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* LOWERING 2020 GUIDANCE FOR AEL&P BY $0.01 PER DILUTED SHARE AND THE OTHER BUSINESSES BY $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE

* REVISING OUR EXPECTATION FOR AVISTA UTILITIES TO CONTRIBUTE IN THE RANGE OF $1.77 TO $1.89 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2020

* FOR 2020, EXPECT AEL&P TO CONTRIBUTE IN THE RANGE OF $0.07 TO $0.11 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FOR 2020, EXPECT THE OTHER BUSINESSES TO HAVE A LOSS OF $0.09 TO $0.05 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.99 -- REFINITIV IBES DATA