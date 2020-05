May 11 (Reuters) - Avita Medical Ltd:

* AVITA MEDICAL-COURT APPROVED SCHEME MEETING UNDER WHICH AVITA THERAPEUTICS, NEW CO IN US TO BECOME PARENT CO (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘MEETING’)

* AVITA MEDICAL-COURT APPROVED ORDERS TO CONVENE MEETING OF CO’S SHAREHOLDERS TO CONSIDER & IF THOUGHT FIT APPROVE PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

* AVITA MEDICAL- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS CO'S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF RESOLUTION TO APPROVE SCHEME