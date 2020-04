April 6 (Reuters) - Avita Medical Ltd:

* AVITA MEDICAL LTD - SEES PRELIM Q3 TOTAL REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY A$6.0M

* AVITA MEDICAL-DOES NOT PRESENTLY EXPECT ANY DISRUPTIONS TO ITS SUPPLY CHAIN OR DISTRIBUTION NETWORK IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* AVITA MEDICAL - CO IS WELL-CAPITALIZED AND DOES NOT CURRENTLY REQUIRE ADDITIONAL FUNDING

* AVITA MEDICAL LTD - EXPECTS THERE TO BE A PAUSE IN ENROLLMENT AND SITE ROLL-OUT UNTIL COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPROVES