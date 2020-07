July 9 (Reuters) - Avita Therapeutics Inc:

* FY SALES 14.32 MILLION USD

* QTRLY TOTAL GLOBAL NET REVENUE $3.88 MILLION IN Q4, DOWN 1.6% FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER

* QTRLY AT END OF Q4, COMPANY HAD CASH OF ABOUT $73.84 MILLION

* QTRLY U.S. RECELL SYSTEM SALES WERE $3.88 MILLION VERSUS $3.86 MILLION IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: