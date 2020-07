July 13 (Reuters) -

* AVITA THERAPEUTICS- BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY TO INITIATE PROCUREMENT OF RECELL SYSTEM

* AVITA THERAPEUTICS- BARDA AGREED TO PURCHASE, STORAGE & DELIVERY OF RECELL SYSTEMS UNDER A VENDOR-MANAGED INVENTORY PLAN VALUED AT US$7.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]